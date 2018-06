3 of 6 ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Undone Chignon

“Charlize Theron’s hair is understated, but still very fashionable for fall,” says her stylist Enzo Angeleri. “There’s a relaxed luxury about it, which complements her style.”



STEP ONE Apply mousse to damp hair, flip head upside-down and blow-dry with a diffuser.

STEP TWO Create defined waves and body by sectioning hair in 3-inch chunks and twisting around a medium barrel curling iron. "This isn't a tall style, but a bit of volume will keep it from looking flat," says Angeleri.

STEP THREE Warm a dollop of pomade between your hands and loosely pull your hair back into a low, soft bun. Finish with a mist of hairspray.



Try on Charlize Theron's best hairstyles now!