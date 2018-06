Fall Shades You Can Wear

7 of 16 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images

Persimmon Lips

"There's been a lot of orange lipstick on the runways and it's not for everyone," says Dubroff. "What's nice about this slightly pinkish hue that Cat Deeley and Krysten Ritter have chosen is that it gives a nod to that trend without going over the edge."



EXPERT TIP Persimmon isn't a bright and it isn't a nude-so pick your shade accordingly. "When you're standing at the makeup counter, look for a hue that's in the middle of the color range. And be sure to try this one on as the natural pigment in your lips will intensify the shade a few notches," she says.