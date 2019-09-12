8 New Makeup Trends to Try This Fall
Overhauling your makeup routine at the start of each season is equal parts exciting and overwhelming. Before you can dive into your product stash to sort through what you'll keep using and what new launches you'll buy, you have to figure out what your fall vibe is going to be.
Enter red carpet makeup. Next to fashion week runways, the looks celebs show up wearing to award shows, premieres, and events forecast next season's biggest trends. Typically, fall is when you'd break out the rich oxblood lipsticks and dark eyeshadow palettes, but this year is all about color. So, just how bright and bold are we talking? Watercolor eye makeup, glitter, and super dewy, glowy skin are some of fall 2019's biggest trends.
While Cara Delevingne's painterly sunset eyeshadow might be a little too much for anyone who works a job with a typical office dress code, it can be a cool alternative to your usual after-hours smoky eye. The same goes for Zazie Beetz's tangerine eyeliner.
And for anyone out there who just can't get behind bold makeup, you don't have to sit out this season. Fall 2019's trends also include remixes of seasonal staples. As seen on Selena Gomez, shimmery smoky eyes are now matte, and Sophie Turner has traded classic oxblood lipstick for a stain.
The bottom line: This season's trends are here to inspire you, so that you can go ahead and make them your own when you're doing your makeup. Keep scrolling for the eight most popular makeup trends of fall 2019.
Matte Smoky Eyes
The '90s influence on 2019 fashion and beauty trends is real. Case in point: The matte smoky eye. Hell, Kim Kardashian West has a whole makeup collection dedicated to the look. Celebs like Selena Gomez have recently embraced the '90s trend, opting for a matte finish instead of a classic shimmery look. The smoky eye isn't going anywhere, but going for a shine-free finish is an easy way to mix things up when you get bored of the go-to look.
Twiggy Lashes
Think of these lashes as the new standout brows. Also known as spider lashes, Twiggy lashes are long, defined hairs that draw extra attention up towards the eye. The look can be achieved using individual false lashes, but makeup artist Jo Baker just applied multiple coats of Chanel Le Volume de CHANEL Mascara in Noir to add volume to Lucy Boynton's lashes. The slight clumpiness makes the look feel more 2019.
Watercolor Eyes
Call it the Euphoria effect but since the show premiered this summer, eye makeup on the red carpet is becoming just as artistic as characters' looks on the show. Take Cara Delevingne's watercolor eyes by Lisa Eldridge. While the makeup artist used orange, yellow, and pink, the beauty of this trend is that it's so simple to customize. Use contrasting colors or shades in the same color family for a gradient effect. With both warm and cool shades, Dior's 5 Couleurs Lolliglow Palette is a good place to start.
Monochromatic Mauve
For the past few years, monochromatic pink makeup has been a huge makeup trend both on the runways and the red carpet. This fall, swap rosy tones for seasonally-appropriate mauve ones as demonstrated by Priyanka Chopra. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff paired the matching satin-finish eyeshadow and glossy lip with a slightly lighter blush. The overall effect is soft, a little vampy, and just damn pretty.
Colored Eyeliner
Neon eyeliner was the makeup look of summer 2019, and guess what? It's not going anywhere. It's a simple way to experiment and have fun with your makeup routine. One of the easiest ways to dive into the trend is a colorful, clean cat eye like Zazie's Beetz's orange eyeliner. Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner comes in pretty much every color of the rainbow and then some. Plus, this gel pencil does. Not. Budge. Black liquid eyeliner is shaking.
Stained Oxblood Lips
Oxblood lipstick is a tried-and-true fall makeup look, but this year update the staple with a stain. The exact color makeup artist Georgie Eisdell used on Sophie Turner? NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Endangered Red. Press the color onto your lips with your finger to get that lived-in finish.
Glitter Accents
Lit-from-Within Skin
We're all chasing that elusive dewy, glowy skin at all times — and this fall is no different. However, there's a fine line between looking shiny and radiant. Zendaya gets it right. A liquid highlighter like this one from Lancôme, blends effortlessly onto the high planes of the face without leaving that tell-tale stripe you can get with powder formulas.