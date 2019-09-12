8 New Makeup Trends to Try This Fall

Overhauling your makeup routine at the start of each season is equal parts exciting and overwhelming. Before you can dive into your product stash to sort through what you'll keep using and what new launches you'll buy, you have to figure out what your fall vibe is going to be.

Enter red carpet makeup. Next to fashion week runways, the looks celebs show up wearing to award shows, premieres, and events forecast next season's biggest trends. Typically, fall is when you'd break out the rich oxblood lipsticks and dark eyeshadow palettes, but this year is all about color. So, just how bright and bold are we talking? Watercolor eye makeup, glitter, and super dewy, glowy skin are some of fall 2019's biggest trends.

While Cara Delevingne's painterly sunset eyeshadow might be a little too much for anyone who works a job with a typical office dress code, it can be a cool alternative to your usual after-hours smoky eye. The same goes for Zazie Beetz's tangerine eyeliner.

And for anyone out there who just can't get behind bold makeup, you don't have to sit out this season. Fall 2019's trends also include remixes of seasonal staples. As seen on Selena Gomez, shimmery smoky eyes are now matte, and Sophie Turner has traded classic oxblood lipstick for a stain.

The bottom line: This season's trends are here to inspire you, so that you can go ahead and make them your own when you're doing your makeup. Keep scrolling for the eight most popular makeup trends of fall 2019.

