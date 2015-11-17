8 Fall-Ready Lip Glosses You’ll Want to Wear Instead of Matte

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 17, 2015 @ 8:00 am

Lip gloss reigned over the early aughts and we stashed handfuls of tubes in our desks, bags, and pockets so we could routinely reapply it a counterclockwise motion throughout the day—until we discovered matte-lipstick.

Believe it or not, lip gloss is making a comeback. Forget the tacky, sticky and overly sparkly formulas that became glued to your lips as soon as you went outside, today's formulas pack bold pigments like your favorite bullets.

Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up some of the best glosses in fall’s must-have shades that deliver color, moisture, and just the right amount of flattering, non-gooey shine.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Burberry Kisses Lip Gloss in Redwood

Consider brick red the classic red lip’s older, chicer sister. To avoid looking too vampy during the day, swipe on Burberry’s lightweight gloss for a dewy punch of color, and layer the lippy for a bolder, wet look at night.

$29; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Lip Lacquer in Queen Is Dead

Aubergine is a versatile shade that complements a variety of skin tones, and this vegan-friendly gloss makes diving into the dark lip trend less intimidating with its high-shine, moisturizing, and plumping finish, and buildable rich color.

$22; smithandcult.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Revlon Lustrous Lip Gloss in Rosy Future

This is how you wear sheer lip gloss as a grown up: We love Revlon’s radiant rosy gloss for a hint of everyday color that looks like our natural lips, only better. 

$6; walmart.com

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

MAC Cosmetics Vamplify Lip Gloss in Modern Drama

If you're loyal to lipstick, this highly pigmented product from MAC is the perfect transition to gloss. Part of its recently launched Vamplify collection, this brick red gloss is a new way to wear the classic red lip and makes just as big of an impact as a matte bullet with its opaque sheen coverage.

$20; maccosmetics.com

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Revolution High-Color Lipgloss in Bitter Sweet

Urban Decay's heavy-metal packaging will stand out on your vanity, and its edgy violet color will pop on your lips. The gloss version of the brand's Revolution Lipstick is formulated with a patented blend of tripeptides and hyaluronic acid for a hydrating, plumping finish. 

$22; urbandecay.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

LORAC Alter Ego Lip Gloss in CEO

The thought of fall makeup may conjure the desire to swap summer’s pinks for darker shades, but the contrast of a muted rose pout with the season’s neutral clothing in your wardrobe, is actually the perfect pairing.

$15; loraccosmetics.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Cosmetics Butter Gloss in Raspberry Tart

A berry lip for fall is a beauty trend that’s the equivalent of floral clothing for spring. We know, groundbreaking. But, a medium-coverage lippy with a creamy, non-sticky formula refreshes the color for a trailblazing effect.

$5; nyxcosmetics.com

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Liquid Lip Potion in Pierced Petal

As the days get shorter, skin can appear duller. As seen on the fall runways like Caroline Herrera, a fuchsia lip brightens up all skin tones and Pure Color Envy’s moisturizing satin finish adds the illusion of your skin’s lost summer glow. 

$30; esteelauder.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!