8 Fall-Ready Lip Glosses You’ll Want to Wear Instead of Matte

Lip gloss reigned over the early aughts and we stashed handfuls of tubes in our desks, bags, and pockets so we could routinely reapply it a counterclockwise motion throughout the day—until we discovered matte-lipstick.

Believe it or not, lip gloss is making a comeback. Forget the tacky, sticky and overly sparkly formulas that became glued to your lips as soon as you went outside, today's formulas pack bold pigments like your favorite bullets.

Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up some of the best glosses in fall’s must-have shades that deliver color, moisture, and just the right amount of flattering, non-gooey shine.