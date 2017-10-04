7 Fall Candles You'll Want to Burn All Season Long

Would fall really be fall if you didn't get a large, appropriately-autumnal candle and light it immediately upon entering your home? Would a pumpkin spice latte by any other name smell as sweet? Sure, we certainly light our fair share of candles over the spring and summer, but there's something that just feels so right about going through those motions in the fall, especially if those motions result in having a spicy gourmand scent fill the room immediately after.

We put together a list of the most decadent fall candles, ranging from the pumpkin spice variety, to options perfect for those of us unwilling to let summer go. Shop each option below.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: WTF Is Pumpkin Pie Spice?