7 Fall Candles You'll Want to Burn All Season Long

Would fall really be fall if you didn't get a large, appropriately-autumnal candle and light it immediately upon entering your home? Would a pumpkin spice latte by any other name smell as sweet? Sure, we certainly light our fair share of candles over the spring and summer, but there's something that just feels so right about going through those motions in the fall, especially if those motions result in having a spicy gourmand scent fill the room immediately after. 

We put together a list of the most decadent fall candles, ranging from the pumpkin spice variety, to options perfect for those of us unwilling to let summer go. Shop each option below. 

NEST Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

Found: the one pumpkin candle that is the opposite of basic. Spicy gourmand notes like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and of course, pumpkin, are so convincing, even the cast of The Great British Bake-Off will mistake it for an actual pie baking in the oven. 

Byredo Safran Candle

Rich in vanilla and patchouli, the addition of black pepper and leather give the scent an almost sultry twist.

Skandinavisk Lysning Scented Candle

Between the lush moss, pine needles, and cloudberry used to craft this candle, simply lighting the flame will transport you to back to the most glorious forest hike you've ever been on—before that point you got all tired and hungry, that is.

Jo Malone English Oak and Redcurrant Candle

If the gorgeous autumnal Master of None scene filmed at the Storm King sculpture garden could be given a scent counterpart, Jo Malone's candle, which includes heady wood notes and none of the eventual heartbreak, would be it. 

Bastide Miele de Lavande Candle

Consider this the fall candle for the ultimate summer baby. We get it—we're mourning the loss of warmer weather, too. The intoxicating blend of lavender, honey, and almond flower is rich and seasonally-appropriate, without beating you over the head with a mix of heavy notes that scream "autumn is here."

Commodity Book Candle

Nothing says "fall has arrived" like curling up with a good book after the early sunset, and the library-esque scent rich in guiac wood that emanates from this candle makes for a more worthy companion than a chunky knitted blanket. 

Bath and Body Works Flannel 3-Wick Candle

Somehow, Bath and Body Works took the satisfying feeling of throwing on that fresh-out-the-dryer flannel shirt and turned it into a candle. Elements like bergamot give off a clean, just-washed aroma, while the blend of musk and wood notes emulate that warm and cozy vibe. 

