Fall Beauty: From Runway to Red-Carpet

InStyle.com
Feb 27, 2015 @ 11:32 am
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - January Jones
pinterest
January Jones
THE LOOK Tidal Wave Hair at Moschino
THE INSPIRATION The fifties
DO IT YOURSELF To get January Jones' toned-down look, boost volume and texture by backcombing the front section of your hair with a tail comb. Smooth the sides, and pull all of the hair into a low, tight ponytail. Tidy any strays with the comb, and lock the style in place with a shot of Bumble and bumble Extra Strength Holding Spray.
Jesse Grant/WireImage; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Rachel Bilson
pinterest
Rachel Bilson
THE LOOK Wavy Hair at Chanel
THE INSPIRATION Loose, touchable texture
DO IT YOURSELF “The idea was to create casual tousled waves that still look like you've made an effort,” says Chanel hairstylist, Sam McKnight. For Rachel Bilson's easy-going style, work a dab of light mousse like Pantene Pro-V Volume Mousse into damp hair before drying. Wrap random sections of hair loosely around a large curling iron, then brush through them to break up perfect spirals. “These kind of waves keep you looking young,” says McKnight.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Hayden Panettiere
pinterest
Hayden Panettiere
THE LOOK Low Bun at Ralph Lauren
THE INSPIRATION English rose
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to style a bun with imperfection,” says hairstylist Guido Palau, who created the look. Get Hayden Panettiere's heightened version by dosing hair with a thickening spray like Redken Workforce 09 Flexible Volumizing Spray before blow-drying, then backcomb the hair around the crown, and pull it into a low ponytail. To finish, twist hair into a loose bun, and secure with an elastic. (A few bobby pins tucked around the base will conceal it.)
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Lauren Conrad
pinterest
Lauren Conrad
THE LOOK Braids at Vanessa Bruno
THE INSPIRATION Schoolgirl charm
DO IT YOURSELF Lauren Conrad may have made it famous, but TK stylist at Vanessa Bruno did it on the runway first. For LC's simple signature look, part hair in the center, loosely braid a two-inch section, and keep it in place on the back of the head with a bobby pin.
David Longendyke/Globe Photos; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Sienna Miller
pinterest
Sienna Miller
THE LOOK Messy Ponytail at Herve Leger
THE INSPIRATION Lived-in texture
DO IT YOURSELF To get Sienna Miller's runway inspired look, spritz with a styling product like Fekkai Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel. Backcomb the hair at the crown of the head for lift, and gather it into a ponytail with your fingers for a slightly mussed, bumpy effect. Gently tease the ponytail and mist with hairspray to keep it from looking limp.
Imaxtree; Junko Kimura/Getty Images
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Scarlett Johansson
pinterest
Scarlett Johansson
DO IT YOURSELF "Red lips make women feel powerful," says make up artist Tom Pecheux who created this look for the YSL runway show. To get the look, which Scarlett Johannson fittingly wears, outline just inside your natural lip line with a color like Nars Lipliner pencil in Jungle Red for well-defined shape. Next, use a fine brush to fill in with bright crimson lipstick-darker shades can look muddy. (Pecheux used YSL Rouge Volupte in Red Muse.)
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Zoe Saldana
pinterest
Zoe Saldana
THE LOOK Winged Liner at DKNY
THE INSPIRATION Punk rock schoolgirls
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to create a look inspired by late fifties punky schoolgirls with a hard, edgy line,” says DKNY makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. To get the look, apply a thick stripe of liquid liner like Urban Decay Ink For Eyes in Zero along the top lashline. With a wax pencil, extend the line along the upper lid, pulling the pencil slightly upwards, then rim the bottom lid. Finish with loads of black mascara-just on top lashes like at DKNY or, like Zoe Saldana, on top and bottom.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Diane Kruger
pinterest
Diane Kruger
THE LOOK Dark Eyes at Cavalli
THE INSPIRATION Tough glamour
DO IT YOURSELF “This look is driven by attitude,” explains Cavalli makeup artist Pat McGrath. To get eyes like Diane Kruger, sweep a shimmery black shade like MAC eye shadow in Black Tied across the entire lid, blending to the brow bone. For extra depth and shadow, smudge color into the inner corners of the eyes, and below the bottom lashes. Rim the eyes with black kohl pencil, and finish with lengthening mascara like Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in Blackest Black.
Gaye Gerard/Getty Images; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Rihanna
pinterest
Rihanna
THE LOOK Metallic Eyes at Marni
THE INSPIRATION The gold vintage-inspired necklaces in the the show.
DO IT YOURSELF “This is recession makeup, focusing on just one part of the face,” says makeup artist Tom Pecheux, who created the look. Pecheux brushed MAC Pigment in Old Gold around the eyes and up to the brow bone-but skipped the mascara for a sparse, fresh-faced effect. For Rihanna's version, choose a coppery shadow like Benefit Lust Dusters in Big Daddy, then draw rich black liner along the top lid and add a few coats of mascara.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Imaxtree
Fall 2009 Beauty Trend - From Runway to Red-Carpet - Megan Fox
pinterest
Megan Fox
THE LOOK Plum Lips at Dolce amp Gabbana
THE INSPIRATION Modern Hollywood glamour
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to create the look of a strong Hollywood women,” says Dolce amp Gabbana makeup artist Pat McGrath, who used the lush plum shade of Dolce amp Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Ultra on the runway. To wear a bold shade like Megan Fox, brush cheekbones with a coordinating color blush to avoid looking washed out.
John Shearer/Getty Images; Imaxtree
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Jesse Grant/WireImage; Imaxtree

January Jones

THE LOOK Tidal Wave Hair at Moschino
THE INSPIRATION The fifties
DO IT YOURSELF To get January Jones' toned-down look, boost volume and texture by backcombing the front section of your hair with a tail comb. Smooth the sides, and pull all of the hair into a low, tight ponytail. Tidy any strays with the comb, and lock the style in place with a shot of Bumble and bumble Extra Strength Holding Spray.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Imaxtree

Rachel Bilson

THE LOOK Wavy Hair at Chanel
THE INSPIRATION Loose, touchable texture
DO IT YOURSELF “The idea was to create casual tousled waves that still look like you've made an effort,” says Chanel hairstylist, Sam McKnight. For Rachel Bilson's easy-going style, work a dab of light mousse like Pantene Pro-V Volume Mousse into damp hair before drying. Wrap random sections of hair loosely around a large curling iron, then brush through them to break up perfect spirals. “These kind of waves keep you looking young,” says McKnight.
3 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage; Imaxtree

Hayden Panettiere

THE LOOK Low Bun at Ralph Lauren
THE INSPIRATION English rose
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to style a bun with imperfection,” says hairstylist Guido Palau, who created the look. Get Hayden Panettiere's heightened version by dosing hair with a thickening spray like Redken Workforce 09 Flexible Volumizing Spray before blow-drying, then backcomb the hair around the crown, and pull it into a low ponytail. To finish, twist hair into a loose bun, and secure with an elastic. (A few bobby pins tucked around the base will conceal it.)
Advertisement
4 of 10 David Longendyke/Globe Photos; Imaxtree

Lauren Conrad

THE LOOK Braids at Vanessa Bruno
THE INSPIRATION Schoolgirl charm
DO IT YOURSELF Lauren Conrad may have made it famous, but TK stylist at Vanessa Bruno did it on the runway first. For LC's simple signature look, part hair in the center, loosely braid a two-inch section, and keep it in place on the back of the head with a bobby pin.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Imaxtree; Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

THE LOOK Messy Ponytail at Herve Leger
THE INSPIRATION Lived-in texture
DO IT YOURSELF To get Sienna Miller's runway inspired look, spritz with a styling product like Fekkai Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel. Backcomb the hair at the crown of the head for lift, and gather it into a ponytail with your fingers for a slightly mussed, bumpy effect. Gently tease the ponytail and mist with hairspray to keep it from looking limp.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Scarlett Johansson

DO IT YOURSELF "Red lips make women feel powerful," says make up artist Tom Pecheux who created this look for the YSL runway show. To get the look, which Scarlett Johannson fittingly wears, outline just inside your natural lip line with a color like Nars Lipliner pencil in Jungle Red for well-defined shape. Next, use a fine brush to fill in with bright crimson lipstick-darker shades can look muddy. (Pecheux used YSL Rouge Volupte in Red Muse.)
Advertisement
7 of 10 Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Zoe Saldana

THE LOOK Winged Liner at DKNY
THE INSPIRATION Punk rock schoolgirls
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to create a look inspired by late fifties punky schoolgirls with a hard, edgy line,” says DKNY makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. To get the look, apply a thick stripe of liquid liner like Urban Decay Ink For Eyes in Zero along the top lashline. With a wax pencil, extend the line along the upper lid, pulling the pencil slightly upwards, then rim the bottom lid. Finish with loads of black mascara-just on top lashes like at DKNY or, like Zoe Saldana, on top and bottom.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Gaye Gerard/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Diane Kruger

THE LOOK Dark Eyes at Cavalli
THE INSPIRATION Tough glamour
DO IT YOURSELF “This look is driven by attitude,” explains Cavalli makeup artist Pat McGrath. To get eyes like Diane Kruger, sweep a shimmery black shade like MAC eye shadow in Black Tied across the entire lid, blending to the brow bone. For extra depth and shadow, smudge color into the inner corners of the eyes, and below the bottom lashes. Rim the eyes with black kohl pencil, and finish with lengthening mascara like Maybelline Great Lash Mascara in Blackest Black.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Rihanna

THE LOOK Metallic Eyes at Marni
THE INSPIRATION The gold vintage-inspired necklaces in the the show.
DO IT YOURSELF “This is recession makeup, focusing on just one part of the face,” says makeup artist Tom Pecheux, who created the look. Pecheux brushed MAC Pigment in Old Gold around the eyes and up to the brow bone-but skipped the mascara for a sparse, fresh-faced effect. For Rihanna's version, choose a coppery shadow like Benefit Lust Dusters in Big Daddy, then draw rich black liner along the top lid and add a few coats of mascara.
Advertisement
10 of 10 John Shearer/Getty Images; Imaxtree

Megan Fox

THE LOOK Plum Lips at Dolce amp Gabbana
THE INSPIRATION Modern Hollywood glamour
DO IT YOURSELF “I wanted to create the look of a strong Hollywood women,” says Dolce amp Gabbana makeup artist Pat McGrath, who used the lush plum shade of Dolce amp Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Ultra on the runway. To wear a bold shade like Megan Fox, brush cheekbones with a coordinating color blush to avoid looking washed out.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!