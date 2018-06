Fall Beauty: From Runway to Red-Carpet

THE LOOK Metallic Eyes at MarniTHE INSPIRATION The gold vintage-inspired necklaces in the the show.DO IT YOURSELF “This is recession makeup, focusing on just one part of the face,” says makeup artist Tom Pecheux, who created the look. Pecheux brushed MAC Pigment in Old Gold around the eyes and up to the brow bone-but skipped the mascara for a sparse, fresh-faced effect. For Rihanna's version, choose a coppery shadow like Benefit Lust Dusters in Big Daddy , then draw rich black liner along the top lid and add a few coats of mascara.