9 Facial Sunscreens for Every Summer Skin Concern

Of all the skincare products in our routines, sunscreen is undeniably the most important. From causing breakouts to leaving a white cast, there's a running list of reasons you can use to justify why you skip wearing sunscreen, but starting now the excuses are over.

While it's one of those annoying necessities like doing your taxes and paying your cellphone bill, including sunscreen in your regular skincare routine is the easiest way to prevent skin cancer and visible signs of aging. And with all of the new and improved formulas on the market, finding a sunscreen that's tailored to your skin type and needs has never been easier.

Here we've done the work for you by rounding up the best facial sunscreens for every skin concern.

For Sunscreen Haters: Glossier Invisible Shield 

Can't stand how long sunscreen takes to soak into your skin or the white cast it leaves behind? Glossier's new sunscreen is for you. The serum-gel hybrid's clear finish and instant absorbtion will actually make you look forward to applying it every morning. 

For Travelling: Coola Mineral Sport Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

If you're taking advantage of your remaining paid time off this season, pack Coola's TSA-friendly stick to protect your complexion from UV/UVA rays wherever you land. 

For Anti-Pollution: Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF 50 Hydrating Shield 

Bad news: The city you're living in is also harming your complexion. The good news: You don't have to add another step to your routine to protect your skin from pollution, too. This Elizabeth Arden tube shields skin from free radicals, pollution, and UV rays without making you feel greasy. 

For Acne-Prone & Oily Skin: Clinique Oil-Free Face Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30 

Reach for an oil-free sunscreen formula like Clinique's to minimize breakouts and excess oil production. 

For Extra Coverage: Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30

The subtle tint in Drunk Elephant's new sunscreen makes it the perfect option for those who hate wearing foundation on hot, humid days, or want an extra layer of coverage in case their makeup melts off. 

For Uneven Skin Tone: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dark Spot Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

A trifecta of peptides, vitamin C, and glycolic acid in Dr. Dennis Gross's sunscreen targets acne scars, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation.

For Sensitive Skin: SuperGoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 

If your skin is easily irritated opt for a mineral formula like SuperGoop's which is also packed with rich omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids to soothe and minimize redness. 

For Large Pores: Tatcha Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35

Infused with Japenese rose and silk extract, Tatcha's sunscreen blurs pores while simutaneously protecting skin from UVA/UVB rays.

For Dry Skin: Skinceuticals Ultimate UV Defense SPF 30

The moisturizing base of this dermatologist-favorite brand's sunscreen will keep dry complexions hydrated and offer a veil of protection against UVA/UVB rays. 

