Do You Need to Start Using a Facial Essence?

Getty Images, Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 10, 2016 @ 8:00 am

If your complexion tends to be on the drier side, or just doesn't seem to retain the same glow it used to, a facial essence could be an instant fix. Although they look like the old-school toners you used to swipe on as part of your 3-piece skincare set, facial essences are formulated to restore much-needed moisture into your skin, and can actually help the rest of the products you layer on top to be more effective. To get the most out of your facial essence, we recommend patting it into your skin using your hands immediately after cleansing. The process can be compared to the way watering a potted plant works—if you pour the water directly onto the super-compacted soil, it simply runs off the sides without any benefit to the plant, but if you hit the dirt with a spray bottle beforehand, the water helps to decompress the soil so that the rest is able to reach the roots. By applying a skin essence prior to your serum and moisturizer, the active ingredients are able to travel deeper into your skin, which also soaks up the essence's benefits depending on the type you choose.

For example, if uneven tone is an issue for you, Fresh's Peony Spot-Correcting Essence is great for fading the appearance of dark spots, whether brought on by sun damage, acne, or age. The potent mix of vitamin C, licorice root, and peony target the spots to slow melanin production, while the shot of hyaluronic acid keeps your compelxion hydrated. In addition to Fresh's formula, we rounded up 9 more of our favorite facial essences. Shop all of them below!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Fresh Peony Spot Correcting Brightening Essence

$67 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Limited Edition

$229 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Blithe Vital Treatment Essence for Hydrating

$42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

La Mer The Treatment Lotion

$135 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Shiseido Eudermine Revitalizing Essence

$56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Mizon Water Volume EX First Essence

$19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

May Coop Raw Sauce

$43 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kiehl's Iris Extract Activating Essence

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Estee Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion

$95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Primera Miracle Seed Essence

$57 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!