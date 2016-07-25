Willow Smith Revealed a New Industrial Piercing on Instagram

Just another Monday piercing inspiration.
Do you ever remember that Willow Smith is just 15 years old and have an OMG moment? Because that is us literally every single day. On top of being a musical wunderkind (still whipping our hair back and forth TBH), she's also a major beauty icon and already has a Chanel campaign to her resume.
So Willow's latest style move besides teaching us all the right way to wear blue eyeshadow? It's all about earrings.
Willow's new piercing is an industrial piercing, AKA a bar that runs through two points in the ear. She credited Nathan's Tattoos and Piercings for the addition. (She already has a septum piercing, which you probs know if you follow her on IG.)
Willow isn't nearly the first celeb in recent past who's hopped on the Internet to debut a piercing or earring sitch. Just a few weeks ago, Blake Lively gave us an up-close view at her stacks of gems—be warned: you'll want to hit up the nearest mall to recreate the look on your budget. Chloe Grace Moretz also took to IG to share a snap of her pretty jewels.