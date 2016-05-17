The Lazy Girl's Guide to Cleansing at Night

Maybe you've come home exhausted after a night of hanging out with your friends, or maybe you spent the day in bed Netflixing and snuggling with your cats and there's no sense in getting up now that the day's over. Or maybe you’ve just pulled a long night at work and all you want to do is crawl into bed the second you walk into your home. Whatever the case, you can still complete your nighttime regimen before hitting the hay. Here’s how.

Use Facial Cleansing Wipes

Cleansing wipes are highly underrated. Not only can they effectively wash away your makeup and the day, you can store them anywhere. Put them in your purse and wipe away on the subway or on your walk back home. Keep them in your car to do the same. You can even keep a packaging next to your bed and reach for one or two without having to step foot into the bathroom. Try Josie Maran's Bear Naked Wipes ($6 for 8, JosieMaranCosmetics.com) or SkinFood ($10 for 40, SokoGlam.com).

Try a One-Step Cleanser

The OCM double cleanse method followed by 12 varieties of creams and serum is a nice ritual… when you have time. On those nights where you don’t, reach for a multi-purpose product.

“Keep a one-step cleanser handy,” suggests Erin B. Guth, a Los Angeles based celebrity makeup artist. One-step cleansers remove your makeup, clean your skin, and tone. Follow up with a quick moisturizer and you’re all set. “Everyone has an extra 60 seconds before bed to quickly and gently massage a product into her skin and then remove with a cotton pad or water.”

Our recommendations are Laura Mercier One Step Cleanser ($35, LauraMercier.com) and Neutrogena Gentle One Step Cleanser ($7, Drugstore.com).

Opt for Micellar Water

If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup and have normal-to-dry skin, micellar is an excellent option. This is a non-soap, water-based cleanser that you swipe over your skin with a cotton ball. As you do, the micelles attract and collect dirt, remove them from your face and leave your skin clean. You should follow up with a moisturizer when you’re done. Try Garnier Skin Active Micellar Water All-in-1 Cleanser+Waterproof Makeup Remover ($7, target.com)

Spritz a Moisturizing Beauty Mist

Speaking of following up with a moisturizer… hydrating your skin is one of the most important parts of your daily and nightly routine. If you’ve wiped or one-stepped cleansed but just can’t when it comes to moisturizing, though, try using a beauty mist. You can even spritz them on your neck or upper chest. Tatcha Luminous Skin Dewy Mist ($15 for travel size, Tatcha.com) and Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist ($10 for travel size, Juice Beauty) are a couple moisturizing options.

Non-Shower With Yuni No-Rinse Body Cleansing Foam

You don’t have to step into the shower – or even turn on a faucet – to use this cleansing product ($19, Yuni Beauty). The pump dispenses an earthy-smelling foam that you massage into your skin, which dissolves and absorbs quickly, leaving behind soft, clean skin with none of the shower fuss. It’s not meant to be a regular alternative to a normal shower, but it does the trick when you want to feel clean and don’t have the time or energy to shower. It also comes in handy for post-gym or overnight bags.