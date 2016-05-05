This Primer Is Hollywood Lighting in a Tube 

Not all of us have had the luxury of being perfectly lit by a lighting crew of Hollywood caliber, but wouldn't that be nice. And chances are, we've all, much like Cher Horowitz before us, wondered if we've stumbled into some bad lighting. But a few years back, Hourglass made strides to let every girl walk freely knowing she had the benefit of flattering lighting that came from her makeup by releasing their ambient lighting powders. I was one of those girls and I own most of them. And then, Hourglass went and made my complexion even better, but this time with an Ambient Lighting Primer. To say that I'm in love is an understatement.

I chatted it up with Vanessa Eckels, Hourglass' lead makeup artist, about how the brand is changing the game yet again with these primers. Read on to find out what she had to say about these groundbreaking goodies.

RELATED: This Fragrance Is Basically Boyfriend in a Bottle

What It's Called:

Ambient Light Correcting Primer

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Four months of Hulu Plus (gotta get that Ab Fab marathon in before the movie)...or $44; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s your first step in creating your personalized perfect light. The primer has light correcting pigments that neutralize, brighten, or soften light to help perfect the appearance of skin. The effect is a soft, subtle glow.

Who’s It For?

Anyone looking for a primer that helps to blur imperfections and smooth the skin. It’s also great for anyone looking to add a natural glow to skin without using foundation.

RELATED: 20,000 People Were Waiting to Get Their Hands on This Innovative Tanner

When to Use It:

I love using this underneath my Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder to amplify and perfect light on the skin. You can also use this on days when don’t want to wear much makeup but want to smooth and brighten the complexion. It’s a great addition to any makeup wardrobe.

What It Feels Like:

Ultra lightweight. It’s also oil free and easily absorbs into the skin.

What It Smells Like:

No fragrance.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury Is Launching the Most Exciting Mascara of the Year

What the Experts Are Saying:

"These innovative primers are designed to work like the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders, which mimic flattering sources of light. The primers enhance those lighting effects and really create the first layer of light," notes Eckels.

What the Internet Is Saying: