No One Can Pull Off a Nose Piercing on the Red Carpet Like Maisie Williams Can

Not sure how to pull off your nose piercing at a formal event? It's 2016, and if you want to wear your jewels to a fancy-schmancy event, you should! And Maisie Williams has you covered, obvs.

The Game of Thrones actress has been quietly giving us a master class in how to make piercings and couture gowns work on the red carpet, and she is slaying it.

Her secret? Williams dons a cute tiny nose stud which makes it both age-appropriate and versatile since it’s not super visible. And sometimes, that's what works with a more elaborate gown.

In fact, unless you are looking at a close-up photo of the actress, you probably won’t be able to spot it at all.

Jun Sato/Getty Images

So pleased to have been given the Rising Star award at the Evening Standard Film Awards last night! #ESFilmAwards #thefalling A photo posted by @maisie_williams on Feb 8, 2016 at 4:35am PST

So there you go — you definitely don’t have to ditch your piercings just because you’ve been invited to a black-tie event. In fact, embrace them! Just take a page out of Maisie's playbook.