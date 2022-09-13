Sarah Paulson's Emmys Prep Included a Vitamin C Serum That Shoppers Say Takes "20 Years" Off Their Skin

Sarah Paulson, what a vision. I will watch any movie or TV show she's in that involves period costumes, bold lipstick, and smoking indoors — which, thankfully, seems to be a lot of her recent resume. This year, the actress was nominated for her eighth Emmy for her role in Impeachment: American Crime Story, a show about the Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton scandal.

Paulson appeared on the red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton two-piece with her hair in a short dark, cleanly styled pixie. And as for makeup, she sported a bright red lip and a fresh, lit-from-within complexion thanks to Image Skincare. According to a representative from the brand, Paulson's skin was prepped with three Image products: Vital C Hydrating Eye Recovery Gel, Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme, and the piece de resistance, Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum, which has over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to effective ingredients and impressive results.

Courtesy

Shop now: $79; amazon.com

In a statement from the brand, Adam Breuchaud, the makeup artist responsible for Paulson's red-carpet skin, said Vital C Anti-Aging Serum was the first step in prepping the actress' skin. He made sure to "really press it into the skin while applying to help support lymphatic drainage and relax jawline tension."

The highlighted ingredient is, of course, vitamin C — there are actually four types in this serum. Together, they neutralize the free radicals that lead to wrinkles, improve the skin's elasticity, fade dark spots, and brighten the complexion. The antioxidant is aided by the ultra-moisturizing properties of hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated throughout the day.

According to the pleased reviewers, Paulson's beaming complexion isn't a fluke. "[Vital C Serum] makes my skin glow and has drastically reduced the size of my pores," one shopper wrote. Several others praise its quick-acting and apparent anti-aging benefits: "I ran out of this a few months ago… After only using it again for two days, I can see a difference in my skin. It's moist and my crow's feet and wrinkles are diminished." Another said that after using this Image Skincare serum for over a year, their "skin looks better now than [it did] 20 years ago."

If you're looking for a hydrating anti-aging serum for the fall, the Sarah Paulson-used Image Skincare Vital C Serum is available in three sizes, including a jumbo 3.4-ounce bottle for dedicated repeat-buyers.