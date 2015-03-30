I Tried it: Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Mattifying Primer

I am perpetually shiny. It doesn't matter what I do or what products I use, my skin is just shiny. Yes, the "dewy skin trend" has really worked in my favor, but when I came across this Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Mattifying Primer, I questioned my newfound allegiance to my "naturally glowy" look.

Upon initial application, I was a bit nervous. The formula seems almost sticky at first and definitely not as smooth as my favorite gel-based primers. But after applying my liquid foundation, I was officially a convert. This primer kept my skin matte through hours of dancing and after a whole day at the office. The only explanation I can think of to explain this phenomenon: magic. While I've only been using this product for a few days, I'm hooked.

If shiny skin isn't your issue, Make Up For Ever has a handful of other primers that promise to smooth, hydrate, nourish, and correct redness.

Courtesy of Sephora

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer Mattifying Primer, $36; sephora.com