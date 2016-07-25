Kylie Jenner's Personalized Earrings Are So #Meta

Kylie Jenner is taking over the world one perfectly painted pout at a time. We spent last weekend pretending that we hadn't essentially started measuring our time via Lip Kit announcements just to be thrown off again when Kylie took to her Snapchat and Kylie Cosmetics Instagram to tease some major beauty news from her namesake brand. Anyone else have their phone alarms set for 11 AM PST?

Kylie did however take a break from her world beauty takeover to share a photo on her Instagram of some new earrings (and possibly piercings).

The beauty connoisseur shared a pic of her ear along with five piercings that spelled out Kylie. She captioned the photo: "just in case you forgot."

If you did forget, who are you and how?! You don't need to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians every week or even be a fan of Lip Kits to recognize a snap of this girl's face. Let's be honest RN.

The piercings look new to us, although it's hard to be sure. Maybe Ky has had these piercings for a while but took a break from wearing jewelry?

Ever try to lay your head comfortably down on a pillow while wearing pearl studs? It's not cloud nine.

But we need to admit that the earrings are a totally genius ways of personalizing your look. If your name is short enough to fit on your ear, that is.