This Is What North West Will Look Like When She Grows Up (According to Kim)

Snapchat’s face swap option is quickly becoming celebrities’ favorite filter to play with. Thanks to it, we now know what Selena Gomez will be like if she was Vanessa Hudgens, and our personal favorite, Chrissy Teigen as John Legend.

Kim Kardashian, though, took it to the next level by swapping faces with her daughter North West and the result is a little odd. “'This is what North's going to look like when she's older,” Kim says in the video. Whether that’s true or not, we don’t know, but one thing is sure — Kardashian absolutely loves swapping faces with her family members. (remember this one with Kylie?)

It grows on you, doesn't it?