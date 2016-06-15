Kelly Osbourne’s New Tattoo Sends a Beautiful Message

So meaningful.
Solidarity: "Noun. Unity of feeling of individuals with a common interest or purpose." Individually, we have rights and unique gifts. Together, we have strength and powerful harmony. I have wanted to get this tattoo for a long time. The tragedy in Orlando devastated me and reminded me that every moment of our lives is precious. Every human is precious. Love hard. Live gracefully, authentically and with conviction, respect, purpose and compassion. Together we achieve what is impossible to those who stand alone. Those of us who embrace and respect freedom stand together, progress together, celebrate together and grieve together. You are not alone. ❤️💛💚💙💜
Osbourne debuted a brand new tattoo on Instagram that simply spells out the word solidarity in plain typeface on the shaved portion of her head. In the caption, she admits she has been considering this tat for a long time, but the devastating acts that occurred in Orlando reminded her of how precious life is, making it the catalyst for Osbourne to finally take the plunge.
The ink is such a beautiful show of support for not only the LGBTQ community, but for everyone. And because it’s permanent, it will forever be a daily reminder not to take anything or anyone for granted.