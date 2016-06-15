Kelly Osbourne’s New Tattoo Sends a Beautiful Message

Since the tragic mass shooting that took the lives of 49 victims over the weekend in Orlando, many celebrities have raised their voices to stand with the LGBTQ community. Heartbroken over the events, Kelly Osbourne took a different approach by opting for some very powerful new ink.

Osbourne debuted a brand new tattoo on Instagram that simply spells out the word solidarity in plain typeface on the shaved portion of her head. In the caption, she admits she has been considering this tat for a long time, but the devastating acts that occurred in Orlando reminded her of how precious life is, making it the catalyst for Osbourne to finally take the plunge.

The ink is such a beautiful show of support for not only the LGBTQ community, but for everyone. And because it’s permanent, it will forever be a daily reminder not to take anything or anyone for granted.