Of Course, Julianne Hough's Hair Looks Perfect at 5 a.m.

Let’s be honest here: Some of us don’t even know what the world looks like at 5 a.m., right?!

Now, imagine someone waking you up this early and shooting a video of you right as you open your eyes for the first time. It may not show the best of you — messy hair and all.

Well, believe it or not, there is a human being on this planet who actually looks camera-ready without an ounce of makeup at 5 a.m. Her name is Julianne Hough.

And we’re not just talking about her glowing skin — we’re talking perfectly-shaped eyebrows and hair that probably won’t even need to be brushed. No, we’re not lying. Watch this and weep:

RELATED: Julianne Hough Shares the Recipe for Her Favorite Healthy Breakfast

Rise and shine! 😎 A video posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 3, 2016 at 2:10am PDT

Um, how is that even humanly possible?