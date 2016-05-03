Of Course, Julianne Hough's Hair Looks Perfect at 5 a.m.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Let’s be honest here: Some of us don’t even know what the world looks like at 5 a.m., right?!
Now, imagine someone waking you up this early and shooting a video of you right as you open your eyes for the first time. It may not show the best of you — messy hair and all.
Well, believe it or not, there is a human being on this planet who actually looks camera-ready without an ounce of makeup at 5 a.m. Her name is Julianne Hough.
And we’re not just talking about her glowing skin — we’re talking perfectly-shaped eyebrows and hair that probably won’t even need to be brushed. No, we’re not lying. Watch this and weep:
Um, how is that even humanly possible?