Highlighting

Emily Ratajkowski Ushered in Summer with a Highlighter Orange Bedazzled Minidress
Orange is quickly becoming the color of the season.
Jenna Dewan Paired Her Plunging Highlighter Green Suit With Sky-High Platforms
Crayola could never.
Celebrity Hairstylists Share the 9 Prettiest Highlight Ideas For Redheads
BRB, booking Jessica Chastain's colorist ASAP.
This Viral "Light Wand" Highlighter Has a 50,000+ Shopper Waitlist — and After Months Out of Stock, It's Finally Back
Thank Madison Beer for that one.
You Couldn't Miss These Highlighter-Colored Emmys Dresses If You Tried
Bring on the neons!
7 Puffer Jacket Outfits That Prove a Coat Can Be the Highlight of Your Look
We turned to our favorite celebrities for inspiration.
Shoppers Say This Plumping Serum Makes Highlighter Obsolete
Get "glow and lift" from one little drop.
Shoppers Swear This $11 Highlighter Is the Perfect Dupe for High-End Products
Get your summer glow for less.
I Tried the Viral Highlighter by Amal Clooney's Go-To Beauty Brand, and It Gave Me Supermodel Cheekbones
Your Favorite Highlighter Brand Is Closing
Everything You Need To Know About Using Highlighter
Jennifer Lopez Is Human Highlighter in This Photo
I Once Got Paid $900 to Let Someone Highlight My Hair

Yes, really.

Kim Kardashian West's Bandeau Top and Cutout Pants Highlight Her Fit Figure at the Off-White #PFW Show
Behold: The Most Magical Highlighter Ever
Kardashian Beauty Has Your Next Highlighter Sorted
Jouer Is Releasing the Next Highlighter That You Will FLIP Over
People Are Willing to Spend How Much on the Rainbow Prism Highlighter?!
Hero Beauty Junkie Just Replicated the Rainbow Highlighter at Home
Lea Michele Reveals Her Glee-ful Highlight of 2015
This Highlighter Can Provide Scholarships for Girls Around the World
Red-Carpet Trend: Highlighter Yellow!
