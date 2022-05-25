Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage

Most Recent

This Clean Foundation Makes My Skin Look So Flawless, It's Almost Eerie
It feels like a watery skin tint, but delivers full coverage.
This Face Oil Keeps Shoppers' Skin "Youthful and Happy" — and So Even, They "Seldom Need Foundation"
It outperforms dedicated anti-aging treatments.
We Tested 15 Makeup Brushes for Foundation, These Are the Top 5
The Lune+Aster Foundation Brush was the clear winner.
I've Tried Over a Hundred Foundations – This Clean One Is the Best
I always get compliments on my skin when I wear it.
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless
NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation came out on top.
Shoppers Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Sunscreen Replaces Moisturizer and Foundation
It feels like "not wearing anything."
More Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage

Bethenny Frankel Recommends These Under-$14 Drugstore Products as Foundation "Alternatives"
 She recently gave them her seal of approval on TikTok.
60-Year-Olds Are Turning to This EWG-Approved Tinted Sunscreen Instead of Foundation
It’s one of the Environmental Working Group’s best-rated SPFs of 2022.
This Pore-Blurring Primer Makes Foundation "Go on Like Silk," Reviewers Say
Miranda Kerr's Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to This Best-Selling Tinted Serum
The Best Makeup Products of 2022
Jones Road's First-Ever Foundation Is Perfect for a No Makeup-Makeup Look
This Primer Blurs Imperfections So Well, 75-Year-Olds Are Giving Up Foundation

"It covers my lines and wrinkles perfectly and protects my skin from the sun."

All Foundation, Tinted Moisturizers, and Coverage

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Lives Up to the Hype
I'm a Beauty Writer, and I'm Revealing Everything in My 10-Product Makeup Routine — Photos Included
Uh — Why Is Everyone on My TikTok and Instagram Feeds Using Blue Foundation?
This Exfoliating Peel Makes Your Skin So Smooth, You'll Never Have Flaky Foundation Again
Nordstrom Just Put 3,200 Beauty Items on Sale — Here Are the 29 Worth Shopping
The 6 Best Foundations to Wear If You're Over 40
This Tinted Sunscreen Is Giving My Other Complexion Products FOMO
I Tried The $8 NYX Powder TikTokers Can't Get Enough Of
How Three Professional Dancers Keep Their Makeup Looking Pristine While Performing
Billie Eilish Wore This "Miracle Worker" Foundation to the Met Gala — and Shoppers Say It's a Gift for Aging Skin
The Best Makeup Products of 2021, According to InStyle Readers
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This All-Natural Tinted Lip Oil Is My Latest Obsession
Here's How to Figure Out When Your Makeup Is Expiring
This Drugstore-Brand Foundation Is So Good, It Replaced the Prestige Version I'd Been Using for Years
My Facialist Recommended This Breathable Powder Foundation, and Now I'll Never Go Back to Liquid
This Supermodel-Approved Tinted SPF Is Like an IRL "Instagram Filter," According to Shoppers
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $9 Drugstore Foundation for a Full-Coverage Look That "Doesn't Melt in The Heat"
The 10 Best Tinted Mineral Sunscreens for Your Face
The Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Everyone Loves Is on Sale Right Now
The New Tinted Sunscreen That's Getting My Oily Skin Through Summer
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the Only Foundations I Trust for Summer
Fenty's Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist
This Serum Foundation Is Secretly Anti-Aging — Even Helen Mirren Uses It
I Tried the Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm That Went Viral on TikTok — and It's Worth the Hype
Travis Barker's Daughter Covered Up His Face Tattoos With TikTok's Viral Foundation
