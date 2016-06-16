Demi Lovato Wants to Help You Kick Your Breakouts to the Curb

If you were excited when Demi Lovato collaborated on a makeup collection and then launched a self-named skin-care line, get ready for even more amazing news. Yep, girl is on a roll with yet another major beauty release. Demi—the makeup-free selfie posting, body positivity role model we have come to love—has just dropped a new addition to her Devonne by Demi Lovato skin-care line. And guess what? It addresses a topic we have probably all dealt with—fixing that random zit that pops up out of nowhere.

She took to Instagram to announce the launch of the Acne Rescue Treatment gel, a product that reportedly fights blemishes and helps prevent future breakouts. "I’ve been using it with every pimple, and I think it might be my new favorite product," the singer wrote.

The gel is formulated with naturally-derived salicylic acid that is said to treat acne, exfoliate pores, and help reduce redness. It comes in her kit, which also includes a cleanser, a hydrating mist, as well as as primer.

We're intrigued and cannot wait to test it out!