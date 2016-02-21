7 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Skin (and How To Fix Them)

Following basic skincare commandments like removing your makeup every night, moisturizing, and wearing sunscreen daily is key to a radiant complexion, but despite our best efforts, our skin is still sometimes prone to breakouts, inflammation, and dryness. Chances are, a number of our day-to-day activities and practices that may be second nature to us to help us get through the day are sneakily ruining our skin.

InStyle spoke with dermatologist Dendy Engelman, of Manhattan Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in New York to find out what commonplace routine practices could actually be damaging our skin, and what we can do to avoid and fix it.