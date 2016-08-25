This Face Powder Will Literally Repel Sweat from Your Face 

There's a time and a place when you need to pull out the big guns when it comes to your makeup. A date or a big meeting on a sweltering day qualifies, in my opinion. That being said, you don't need to wear more makeup, you just need to make sure your makeup can fulfill its purpose. Much like wearing clothing that has wicking technology so you don't become a sopping mess when you exercise, I found a powder to set my makeup that essentially does the same thing. And for that, I am obsessed. Read on to find out why you should snag one for yourself.

What It's Called:

Catrice Cosmetics Prime and Fine Mattifying Waterproof Powder

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A yummy chia pudding from Juice Gen or .... $8; ulta.com

What Makes It Special:

If you drop water in the pan, it literally roll off. So if you need to really seal your makeup in place and make sure it stays put, this is your best bet.

Who’s It For?

Anyone, it's translucent!

When to Use It:

When you want to set your makeup, or touch up oiliness.

What It Feels Like:

Silky, smooth, and light.

What It Smells Like:

Nada. Hair Flip.