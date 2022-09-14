This Blush Stick Blurs Imperfections So Well, I Barely Wear Other Makeup

Another beauty editor-approved product from Hourglass.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on September 14, 2022

I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Try This Blurring Blush Sooner
I was so impressed by Hourglass' new Ambient Glow Foundation that ever since I first used it, I've been on a mission to try everything I can from the brand. From its concealers to its setting powders, every Hourglass product I've used has been divine—but the product that I wish I found earlier is the Vanish Blush Stick.

After using concealer on my T-zone and blemishes, I decided to try the Vanish Blush Stick. I don't usually like to apply blush or highlighter to my skin when it's not primed or prepped with a base layer of makeup, but it's good to leave your comfort zone. Regardless of how it went, the blush would still get a second chance in a full-face makeup routine. But to my surprise, it was divine in both instances.

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick
Shop now: $46; hourglasscosmetics.com

I don't like applying blush to bare, makeupless cheeks, because the reality of natural skin is that the consistency isn't always great. Pores, uneven texture, and different levels of hydration and oiliness usually make for irregular, patchy-looking blush — something that's usually remedied by the use of primer and or foundation.

The best application method for this blush, though, is to rub it onto the pads of your middle and ring finger, and then dab it onto your cheeks. I used the shade Devoted, which is in my exact color house of dusty mauve and rose. After letting the blush marinate for a few minutes, it settled with an impressive result — my pores, blemishes, and imperfections were blurred and I looked naturally flushed. The creamy stick formula turns into a soft, powdery-yet-creamy texture that I found incredibly satisfying and flattering.

My only issue with Vanish Blush is its stick applicator; I would have much preferred it in a pot or palette. If I had just tried to swipe it onto my cheeks and then blend, rather than warm it up on my fingertips before applying, I might have walked away from this thinking the blush was subpar.

But with my finger application method, I have been wearing this blurring blush nonstop for the last couple of weeks. I like that I can wear it on my bare face, that it creates a blurred filter-like finish, and that it looks like I'm naturally blushing. Head to Hourglass to explore all six Vanish Blush Stick shades.

