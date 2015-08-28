Every Blush You Need for a Warm, Fall Flush

We're waving goodbye to the sweaty summer sheen (praise!) and welcoming cool, fall breezes with open arms. While you'll most likely be focused on finding the perfect sweater to go with your latest oxblood lipstick (we know you have one), there's too many new blushes to be ignored. Prolong your summer glow with a warmer peach shade, opt for a rosy hue for that just-pinched look, or go full-on fall with a muted, deep tone.

Time to cozy up to the best new blushes for fall. Check out our favorites below.

1. Clinique Cheek Pop Blush in Rosy Pop

We love all 12 shades of Clinique's Cheek Pop blush, but this rose color screams fall. Plus, the flower compact is too cute ($22; nordstrom.com).

2. Tom Ford Cheek Color Blush in Flush

Newsflash: You don't have to give up corals for fall. If you're looking for a naturally flushed glow, this is it ($60; nordstrom.com).

3. Illamasqua Gel Colour in Fluster

If berry tones are more your thing, try Illamasqua's gel stick. Layer it on your cheeks (and lips!) for sheer to full color ($30; net-a-porter.com).

4. BECCA Mineral Blush in Deep Mulberry

This blush is infused with antioxidant vitamins, so it's great for sensitive skin. Just looking at this mulberry tone makes me want to pull on my comfiest sweater ($32; sephora.com).

5. Guerlain Rose Aux Joues in Chic Pink

Every shade in Guerlain's new blush contains "pink booster" pigments that naturally reflect light. And as if you need more convincing, it's formulated with rose oil extract to give your cheeks that subtle glow ($52; sephora.com).

6. Yves Saint Laurent Baby Doll Kiss and Blush in Rouge Libertine

We're huge fans of this liquid blush, and this bold crimson is the perfect pop of color for fall ($40; nordstrom.com).

7. Sephora Collection Blush 101 Face Palette

Swirl this new blush palette all together to achieve a customized color or use each of the four shades (and the luminizer that separates them!) for different looks ($28; sephora.com).

8. NARS Dual Intensity Blush in Frenzy

Our favorite part of NARS' Dual Intensity blushes is the subtle shimmer—and the fact that we're given two complementary shades in one compact. Use the deeper tangerine on your cheekbones and the light rose-gold to highlight ($45; net-a-porter.com).

9. Charlotte Tilbury + Norman Parkinson Colour of Youth Healthy Happy Lip & Cheek Glow

Beautiful, limited-edition packaging aside, this blendable cream blush is perfect for when the temperatures actually start to fall, plus the formula increases the hyaluronic acid on your skin ($58; net-a-porter.com).

10. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure

We love Hourglass for their marbled cosmetics, and this blush is no different. This particular shade mixes their luminizing Ambient Lighting Powder with a moody, muted magenta ($35; net-a-porter.com).

Photo credit: Courtesy of brands, art by Elysia Berman