The Best Blemish Covering Concealers

Erin Lukas
Dec 12, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

We might not all have clear skin, but no one has to know. Covering up blemishes—whether they're from hormonal breakouts or eating too many oily late-night slices—isn't difficult if your makeup bag is stocked with the right concealer.

When shopping for a product to mask acne, look for a formula that's highly pigmented so it will conceal zits, but also blends easily so it won't draw attention to other complexion issues like dryness and fine lines.

Luckily, you won't have to spend time in the makeup aisle swatching concealers, because we did the work for you by rounding up your best bets for covering up breakouts. Read on to find your perfect match.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer 

This product is so weightless and creamy that it makes applying concealer feel like painting. Its buildable medium to full coverage is ideal for disguising any type of blemish and imbues skin with a subtle luminosity.  

Nars $30
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer 

Consider Laura Mercier’s long-wear double-shade palette your new secret weapon. One hue matches skin’s depth, while the other pairs up with the skin’s undertone, so you can custom-blend the two to create your ideal shade that will take blemishes of all shapes and sizes out of the spotlight. 

Laura Mercier $35
Maybelline FIT ME! Concealer 

Even if pimples have full-on invaded your complexion, your concealer should have a finish that looks like your own skin, only better. Maybelline’s oil-free, wax-free formula blends well and covers blemishes without leaving a cakey finish. 

Maybelline $5
MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Concealer 

If you’re looking for a concealer that will ace the selfie test, know that Make Up For Ever’s HD formula was designed with TV and film in mind to erase any evidence of spots. To sum it up: Your ‘grams just got a lot more double-tap worthy. 

Make Up For Ever $28
Kevin Aucion Beauty The Sensual Skin Enhancer Makeup 

This cult favorite has gained a loyal following because it comes in a wide range of skin tones and offers buildable sheer to full coverage with just a small dab of product. The concealer covers even hard-to-conceal pimples while hydrating skin with jojoba oil and honey.

Kevyn Aucoin $48
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer 

This Bobbi Brown concealer's texture might be thick, but it's budge-proof once it absorbs into skin. The formula is so concentrated, that it will cover even the most stubborn blemishes in a single swipe. 

Bobbi Brown $30
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer 

Clay has a bad rap for drying out skin, but Tarte's concealer is one of the exceptions. Amazonian clay soothes and keeps skin balanced so that all of your blemishes get covered, without dehydrating your skin in the process. Even better: This formula is waterproof and will stay smudge-free for up to 12 hours. 

Tarte $25
L’Oréal Paris True Match Ultra-Blendable Concealer 

True Match eliminates the stress of finding the perfect concealer shade to complement you skin tone by magically matching and blending with your complexion and texture. The super-blendable formula will cover zits but won’t settle into fine lines. 

L'Oreal Paris $10
Kat Von D Lock-It Concealer Crème

This concealer blends imperceptibly into skin, covering blemishes so well that you might forget they were there in the first place. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is spiked with a nourishing complex that keeps it from creasing and settling into imperfections with wear. 

Kat Von D $26

