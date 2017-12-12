The Best Blemish Covering Concealers

We might not all have clear skin, but no one has to know. Covering up blemishes—whether they're from hormonal breakouts or eating too many oily late-night slices—isn't difficult if your makeup bag is stocked with the right concealer.

When shopping for a product to mask acne, look for a formula that's highly pigmented so it will conceal zits, but also blends easily so it won't draw attention to other complexion issues like dryness and fine lines.

Luckily, you won't have to spend time in the makeup aisle swatching concealers, because we did the work for you by rounding up your best bets for covering up breakouts. Read on to find your perfect match.

