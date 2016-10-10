Bella Thorne Celebrated Her Birthday with a Septum Piercing

Kelly Bryant
Oct 10, 2016

If you're squeamish with needles, you may want to avert your eyes. Bella Thorne celebrated her 19th birthday by getting a septum piercing and documented the whole thing on Instagram. 

The actress is obviously not afraid of a little pain, having documented her experience with microblading and getting tattooed, but the piercing vid is certainly her most ounch-inducing moment yet.

Thorne handled it like a champ, though, as the whole scene went down at Body Electric Tattoo & Piercing in Los Angeles.

Yeah I can take it... 💪🏼 #septum thanks to the ultimate homie for hookin it up

A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

According to her Insta, she still has a week and a half left of shooting her upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, so we're curious if the horseshoe-shaped septum ring with make an appearance in the finale or if Thorne will have to remove it for filming (which just seems difficult, no?).

Happy Birthday, Bella! There's never a dull moment with you, lady.

