Bella Thorne Celebrated Her Birthday with a Septum Piercing

If you're squeamish with needles, you may want to avert your eyes. Bella Thorne celebrated her 19th birthday by getting a septum piercing and documented the whole thing on Instagram.

The actress is obviously not afraid of a little pain, having documented her experience with microblading and getting tattooed, but the piercing vid is certainly her most ounch-inducing moment yet.

Yeah I can take it... 💪🏼 #septum thanks to the ultimate homie for hookin it up A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

Thorne handled it like a champ, though, as the whole scene went down at Body Electric Tattoo & Piercing in Los Angeles.

According to her Insta, she still has a week and a half left of shooting her upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love, so we're curious if the horseshoe-shaped septum ring with make an appearance in the finale or if Thorne will have to remove it for filming (which just seems difficult, no?).

Happy Birthday, Bella! There's never a dull moment with you, lady.