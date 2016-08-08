A Beauty Blogger Cut Her Hair and Put It WHERE?

We are living in the era of the eyebrow. Over the last few years brows have become one of the most important facial features and as a society we seem to be spending a lot of time and money rectifying years of eyebrow abuse and over-plucking. Not to mention that if your eyes are the window to your soul, then your eyebrows are the windowframes (?) aka vital. And while there are a million eyebrow products and tutorials, last week we saw the zaniest, but also possibly most convincing eyebrow tutorial yet from beauty blogger Stephanie Lange.

Beauty blogger Stephanie Lange shared this video on her Youtube channel in which she tries to find a natural looking, makeup free solution to her sparse eyebrow problem. While the title of the video "Cutting My Hair Off To Stick On As EYEBROWS!?" pretty much gives away her tactic, we were definitely still surprised to see it in action. Stephanie cut off the ends of her hair, cut those pieces into even smaller pieces and then glued them one by one using lash adhesive. Talk about an exercise in patience and fine motor skills... While the process seems painstakingly difficult (shout out if you only let professional touch your brows) the result is surprisingly convincing— at least from a distnce. If you've tried everything out there but still haven't your eyebrow solution, this could be it. Well, maybe. We think we're gonna stick to brow gel for now, TBH.