This Makeup Line Has One of the Most Diverse Shade Ranges We’ve Ever Seen 

While a number of makeup brands have made major strides into being more inclusive with their shade offerings, the hard truth is that there's still a lot of work to be done.

That's exactly what inspired A.P.D.G. (also known as Alquemie Product Development Group). The American South-based brand went viral late this summer thanks to its Longwear Pigments ($18-$34; apdg.co). Along with being completely vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free, the pigment's formula is resistant from sweat, humidity, and transfer. Whether you mix the versatile pigment with your favorite moisturizer, BB cream, or wear it alone, you get buildable coverage with a semi-matte finish. Even better: The formula has built-in primer and color corrector.

But, it's not the formula that captured the Internet's attention and causes the pigments to sell-out almost instantly every time A.P.D.G. restocks them. There's a whopping 33 shades to choose from. While a lot of brands only offer one-two options for dark complexions, A.P.D.G. has 16 of them to choose from.

Finding your shade match is arguably the biggest struggle when it comes to shopping for foundation, which is why in addition to A.P.D.G.'s wide shade range, the brand's sample packs are also a help. You can purchase a seven-piece Sample Pack ($10 each; apdg.co) of pigments to experiment with before committing to a full tube. The packs are available in five options: extra light, light, medium, medium-dark, and dark. Spoiler: The samplers consistently sell out, too.

You can shop all of A.P.D.G.'s Longwear Liquid Pigments at apdg.co starting at $18.