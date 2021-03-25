Nordstrom Just Put Its Highest-Reviewed Brow Pomade on Sale for $16

You’re probably familiar with the internet-favorite brand.
By Stephanie Perry
Mar 24, 2021 @ 10:00 pm
It's crazy to think that a mere 10 years ago we may have never uttered the phrase "brow game strong." Now, the hair above our eyes has become a major beauty fixation — specifically full, bushy, and natural arches. If you're someone who plucked their eyebrows bare in the '90s, you may have to rely on a pencil, gel, or pomade to give off the illusion of Cara Delevingne-worthy brows. Thankfully, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Dipbrow Pomade — the internet's favorite brow pomade — exists and is on sale for 25 percent off at Nordstrom.

What makes a brow pomade different from a brow pencil or a brow gel? The creamy formula of a pomade delivers richer pigment, which means the brow definition will be noticeably bolder. Unlike a brow pencil, a pomade requires a separate angled brush for application which may seem more intimidating for newbies. 

However, Nordstrom shoppers say the process is actually pretty simple with Anastasia Beverly Hills' Dipbrow Pomade. One reviewer who requires "fool-proof products" for applying their makeup says that this easy-to-apply product is "the best for non-brow experts" and requires no practice. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $16 (Originally $21); nordstrom.com

The pomade is also a great option if you're prone to oily skin or live in a humid climate. The  waterproof formula clings to your brows so it will resist budging, running, or fading — no matter the elements. This shopper explains it best: "Pencils always look fake, powder falls off during the day, but this stuff stays!" 

Staying power and ease of application feel like the bare minimum for a brow pomade, but the real reason this product is a classic is because it helps users achieve the most natural-looking brows. In fact, it's the highest-rated brow product at Nordstrom, with over 21,000 ratings, so customers are clearly enamored.

"I absolutely love this product!" one reviewer notes. "It goes on so beautifully and naturally, I've had so many people compliment my brows! I use this every day, feathering it into my brows for a fuller, natural look, as well as using it to glam up my brows for the evening. Stays put and doesn't fade."

Another simply states, "Can't live without it."

Bonus: The pomade can also double as gel eyeliner in a pinch. A contact-wearer who frequently applies eye drops throughout the day says, "I've found this to be the best budge-proof and waterproof eyeliner on the planet!"

If you're ready for salon-quality brows, shop one of the nine Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade colors below while they're on sale at Nordstrom.

