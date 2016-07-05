The Internet Is Going Crazy Over This Actress Who Looks Like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez

Every once in a while the Internet goes completely nuts over someone who looks like he/she could be the long lost twin of a celebrity and we all marvel at the uncanny resemblance (possibly, with a grain of jealousy). But this time, it's different. Because what's better than someone who could be one famous person's doppelgänger? We'll tell you what—someone who looks exactly like two of your favorite celebs...at the same time.

Enter Maia Mitchell, an Australian actress and singer, who the Internet has found to be somewhat of a hybrid between Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez (if that was ever possible). First thing we have to say is, resemblance or not, Mitchell is simply gorgeous. And as far as the whole Jenner/Gomez thing goes, we can definitely see why people are going crazy over that. "Look at this girls insta omg she's legit half Kendall half Selena I'm obsessed," one of her followers commented. Check out some of her photos and judge for yourself:

Aussie dream team for @whowhatwear.au.. @tanecoffin @amandastav @kohtanyawanichapong @peterbeard A photo posted by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Apr 25, 2016 at 3:56pm PDT

Salfie A photo posted by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Mar 31, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

A photo posted by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Feb 28, 2016 at 10:36pm PST

@instylemag A photo posted by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Dec 6, 2015 at 9:13am PST

Kind of crazy, isn't it?!