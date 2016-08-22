Vegan Beauty Mavens, You NEED This Base 

Listen, I'm the furthest thing from a vegan. Just like my girl Gigi, I like a good burger every now and then to stay sane. That being said, I like to do a vegan day every once in a while because being a vegan does a body good. And if you need proof, look at ageless unicorn Jared Leto.

Given that I try to eat vegan, why wouldn't I try to use vegan products? It turns out a lot of the products I use already are vegan friendly, but I struggled to find a sheer vegan tinted moisturizer, until I found 14e. Read on to find out why I'm obsessed with this skin tint.

What It's Called:

14e Aloe Nourish Sheer Tint

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Your weekly blowout plus tip... or $38; 14ecosmetics.com

What Makes It Special:

The formulation base of this tint is organic Aloe Vera, which has an endless list of skin nourishing and healing properties. So if your skin needs a little extra TLC, this base will treat while giving you the coverage and even finish you want from your tinted moisturizer.

Who’s It For? :

The Sheer Tint is for anyone who wants to quickly even out their skin tone with a lightweight, easy to use, clean/green product. #PerfectForSummer.

When to Use It:

After you've cleansed and prepped your skin. And daily, obvs.

What It Feels Like:

It has a nourishing, yet silky and weightless feel to it. Your skin will feel supple and you'll have a healthy glow.

What It Smells Like:

Lavender! Organic lavender oil is used as a natural preservative, just FYI!

What the Experts Are Saying:

Here's a tip for the skin tint, straight from 14e founder, Emma Fortini! "14e cosmetics is my labor of love and a long time in the making, as I am a makeup artist and use my own products on all of my jobs. The formulas had to be up to par and hold up during long photo shoots and remain 100 percent natural. I struggled with breakouts, and within the past couple of years, noticed more signs of aging. This product is a direct reflection my own skin story, nicely packaged and bottled up for you to enjoy as well! Here's how I use the Sheer Tint. Dispense 1 1/2-2 pumps of product into clean hands and [put] product on the pads of finger tips to warm it up a bit. Then, gently apply to your face as you would a moisturizer. Make sure it is blended evenly—drag a little bit of product into neck area so the blending is seamless. Voila, you are good to go!"