The 4 Best Tinted Face Sunscreens, According to InStyle Editors

Sun protection is key to maintaining healthy skin — even if the only rays you are catching this summer are on your daily sanity walks. With so many options, it can be hard to find one product that combines both SPF defense and quality skincare ingredients.
I asked around the (virtual) office to see what my fellow coworkers were using and found a few staffers who are very passionate about their chosen face sunscreen. As an added bonus, all of these recommended formulas leave a glowy sheen that ensures you look naturally sun kissed, no matter if you’ve spent all of your time indoors. These tinted sunscreens are the perfect mix between effective sun protection and a makeup-like finish.
“I have incredibly difficult acne and rosacea-prone skin, to the point that my aesthetician, Poppy Stockwell, has come up with the pet name “Temperamental Tanya” to refer to it. Because of this, I’ve struggled to find a tinted SPF that I can use daily without breaking out, and that provides enough coverage to even out my skin tone. Enter La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid. I started using this slowly in April, cautiously applying it just one day a week, then two, then three, until I felt confident that finally I had found a product I could use every day. It doesn’t break me out, provides exactly the right amount of light coverage for summer, and literally melts into your skin.” – Lizzy Oppenheimer, Deputy Photo & Bookings Director
Shop now: $34; dermstore.com
“For as long as I can remember, I swore by any product with a matte finish. But for some reason, now I will throw on anything that gives me a glow. So naturally, when I began testing out the latest sunscreens, I was drawn to anything that gave me that dewy finish I’ve learned to love. Enter Glow Screen. It provides the perfect balance of shimmer that doesn’t look like you dumped an entire bottle of highlighter on your face. I put it on before the beach or under makeup and I feel like my complexion could rule the world.” – Adelaide Giesey, Beauty Assistant
Shop now: $36; sephora.com
“After spending much of the summer quarantined at the beach, I was on the hunt for a good face sunscreen that would last all day long, while still keeping me protected from harmful rays. I turned to my trusted skincare brand, Drunk Elephant, and it did not disappoint. This formula leaves my skin looking dewy and fresh, but not greasy. I never break out after use, even though I have sensitive skin. I love that I immediately feel like my skin tone looks more even just from the added bonus of the tinted formula. Including a healthy dose of zinc oxide, it provides UV protection for hours and makes my skin look luminous. I simply apply and am good to go for the day — no extra product needed!” – Sydney Haymond, Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
Shop now: $36; sephora.com
“When it comes to wearing makeup, I prefer something on the lighter side. I like something that provides a natural look, but also can even out skin tone. Especially during quarantine, I found myself only wearing a little bit of tinted moisturizer, a swipe of concealer, and calling it a day. But I needed a moisturizer with a little SPF that would last me all day WFH and then through an outside workout. I started using the Elta MD tinted SPF, and not only does it provide that little tint necessary to even out skin tone, it protects your skin from the sun (amazing!). It settles into the face nicely, so you don’t feel that sunscreen-y like residue. Definitely would recommend this to a friend.” – Kathleen Burns, Editorial Coordinator
Shop now: $36; amazon.com