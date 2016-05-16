This Face Mist Will Let You Self-Tan at Literally Any Time You Please 

Getting that vacay glow on your face is a tricky thing. You could always go through the process of using a self-tanner on your face (though mistakes would be very visible), or you could actually sun yourself at your own peril. There aren't many options for us girls who want to get some sun, don't want the skin damage, and don't want to spend a ton of time doing it.

But, what if you wanted to just spritz and go?

Well, mystical tan god, James Read, up and decided to completely change our self-tanning lives with a revolutionary new product that's as easy as a beauty mist. Seriously, it's a clear water that you can spritz at any time you like and contributes to a gorgeous glow that appears gradually. Interested? Here's more about what makes the James Read H2O Tan Mist so dope, from the man, the myth, the legend himself.

What It's Called:

James Read H2O Tan Mist

How Much It Will Set You Back:

That jumbo box of zyrtec because #allergies or... $31; spacenk.com

What Makes It Special:

It’s the ultimate multi-tasker — combining refreshing, mineral-enriched, hydrating skin-care ingredients with a subtle tan. It's carefully designed formula is 96 percent rose water, giving the H2O Tan Mist a clear appearance. Also, it doesn’t stain clothes or highlight pigmentation.

Who’s It For?

Great for anyone who wants to tan on-the-go! It’s also perfect for anyone who is new to self-tanning.

When to Use It:

Lightly spritz over your face three or four times a day. It can be used under or on top of makeup to give a beautiful dewy finish.

What It Feels Like:

A light, cooling, and refreshing mist that also hydrates skin.

What It Smells Like:

It has a nice, light, refreshing rose scent!

What the Experts Are Saying:

“Tanning has always been something you’d do before you left the house, and I wanted to revolutionize that theory by creating a tan you could use on-the-go. H2O Tan Mist is the world’s first handbag friendly tan, that allows you to create a gorgeous tan whether you’re on the beach, on a plane, or at the office. Created with organic rose water, this colorless mist is so easy to apply, you don’t even need a mirror! Simply spritz onto the face throughout the day from left to right and for a deeper bronze, apply another layer the following day,” says James Read, Tanning Expert

What the Internet Is Saying: