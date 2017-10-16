Here's Why You Should Massage Your Face Every Day

FYI: if you have yet to start massaging your skincare into your face, you should probably start now. Aside from evoking that spa-like level of relaxation in the privacy of your own bathroom, working some circular motions over the contours of your face packs major benefits for your overall complexion. Perhaps this is common knowledge to some, but there's certainly an art to the technique, and celebrity facialist Ildi Pekar advises doing it as often as twice a day.

"The face has over 40 muscles, so massaging the face is not just good for applying products, but for moving energy, addressing sinus issues, and reducing puffiness with lymphatic drainiage," she explains. "It also gives your skin stimulation, which increases circulation and draws blood to the surface to give you a refreshed appearance and feeling."

Additionally, activating your muscles every day can help to impart a more toned appearance in the long term. According to Pekar, key times to work your skills are before you go to bed at night, and first thing in the morning.

VIDEO: 5 of the Most Expensive Facials on the Market

RELATED: These Microcurrent Tools Give You a Facelift in Minutes

Try as we might, our own massages pale in comparison to Pekar's handiwork, which practically have us slinking down the street after a facial with her, but one method she advises practicing is her lifting massage.

"You will need to apply a gentle but firm pressure from your fingertips. After applying product as a lubricator, start from the bottom of your face and massage upwards to the cheek area. We tend to hold the most stress on the bottom of our face near our cheeks and jawline, so helping to release the tension here will detoxify and relax your skin," she explains. "As you work your way upwards, use just your ring fingers to massage the eye area. Start on the eyebrows and go around and down, holding and dragging your finger until they're released near the corners of your eyes."

Once you reach your forehead, Pekar advises tapping in an upward motion to promote blood circulation and cell turnover in that area.