Face Masks That Will Make Any “Can’t Even” Day Way Better

We all have our own de-stressing routines. For me, it includes pouring myself a nice glass of rosé, lighting my favorite lavender candle, and testing out a new face mask. Ah, heaven. 

However, when I’m having a particularly bad day, I also want a product that requires little to no effort to apply, whether it's a sheet mask, mud mask, or something in-between. In a few words, I want a mask that’s totally foolproof. 

With that in mind, I pulled together the best of the best masks for those moments when you can’t even muster an ounce of effort, simultaneously curing the worst “can’t even” day. You know exactly what I’m talking about. Check out my favorite picks below. 

GLAMGLOW GRAVITYMUD Firming Treatment

Not to sound ridiculous, but I will fully admit that I seek out masks that make for a good selfie. Snapchat gold, I tell you. Luckily, the metallic-finish of this mask will get you mad likes while the peel-off mud treatment firms in all the right places. 

$69
Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask 

This Korean beauty favorite offers a seriously deep cleanse. Just apply the clay-like product and watch the bubbles activate with the air, leaving you with that invigorating tingling feeling. 

$11
Tony Moly I'm Real Red Wine Face Mask Sheet 

Wine in my glass, wine on my face? I admittedly was a little weirded out by the red wine extract that this sheet masks touts, but quickly got over it once I found my enlarged pores tinier than ever. Who knew my happy hour drink of choice also had beauty powers? No stubborn red white stains required.

$8
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Instant Wipeout Pore-Cleansing Masks 

Aside from the notorious adorable packaging that basically every Benefit product has, this mask does serious work when it comes to revamping your pores. The smooth side clears out those stubborn clogs, then the textured side removes the product while exfoliating and removing pore impurities. 

 

$32
First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Bouncy Mask 

The self-proclaimed “facial-in-a-jar” promises a red carpet-ready complexion in just 10 minutes. And I have to be honest, It totally lived up to the hype. My skin was definitely feeling dewy, fresh, and #flawless immediately after washing off.

$38
Dr. Jart Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask

Amazing for super sensitive faces, this is my go-to after a hectic week when my skin is going nuts. It's also perfect for after a long day in the sun. I pop on the bio-cellulose sheet to find relief in the immediate cooling sensation that leaves my skin feeling hydrated and refreshed.

 

$8
Avon Anew Clinical Overnight Hydration Mask 

For the truly lazy, I present my favorite no-wash mask. Apply the product just before getting some shut-eye and wake up with some seriously hydrated skin. While it feels luxe, this jar is totally affordable. 

$22

