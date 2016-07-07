Face Masks That Will Make Any “Can’t Even” Day Way Better

We all have our own de-stressing routines. For me, it includes pouring myself a nice glass of rosé, lighting my favorite lavender candle, and testing out a new face mask. Ah, heaven.

However, when I’m having a particularly bad day, I also want a product that requires little to no effort to apply, whether it's a sheet mask, mud mask, or something in-between. In a few words, I want a mask that’s totally foolproof.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

With that in mind, I pulled together the best of the best masks for those moments when you can’t even muster an ounce of effort, simultaneously curing the worst “can’t even” day. You know exactly what I’m talking about. Check out my favorite picks below.