8 Face Masks to Do While Your Family Watches Football on Thanksgiving

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 17, 2017

For some of us, watching football post-Thanksgiving feast is a family tradition—which goes hand-in-hand with succumbing to the food coma, only to wake up after the game has ended with a face full of makeup. Thanksgiving is pretty much a gigantic chill session with the family, and unless you're the type to head out immediately after dinner to line up outside of Target, it's always a good idea to take advantage of the lazy living room atmosphere with a beauty treatment. Here, we compiled a list of 8 face masks perfect for taking advantage of that Thanksgiving downtime.

Too Cool For School Pumpkin 24K Gold Sheet Mask

Rest assured that the infusion of actual gold into the formula makes this pumpkin-based mask far from basic. Aside from being an essential part of your seasonal Starbucks order, pumpkin works wonders at giving dry, irritated skin some TLC, while the gold imparts an instant bright appearance.

Plus, your younger cousins are bound to get freaked out over the mask's Hannibal Lecter-esque appearance, so it's fun all around. 

Tarte Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask

Talk about double the fun. Like yin and yang, this dual-sided jar brings ultimate balance to your complexion. Use the violet cream side over any particularly oily areas, then the gold hydrating mask on any dry spots.

Peach & Lily Let Me Skin H2O Modeling Mask

Down to do a science experiment post-feast? Housed within this pill-shaped exterior are two sachets filled with gel and powder formulas, respectively. Combine both into one end of the plastic packaging, mix well, and slather the mixture over your face. Once it dries down to a fascinating rubber-like texture, peel off the mask to reveal plump, uber-hydrated skin. 

Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madness Powder Face Mask

It's the perfect mask for the Pinterest-obsessed, who would rather not forage their own ingredients. Mix two teaspoons of this matcha and green tea-rich powder with equal parts water, then spread on accordingly. You'll rinse off the formula in 10 minutes, with wrinkles and enlarged pores nowhere to be found.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Got a minute? That's all you need to fade dark spots, fine lines, and any other lingering issues your Valencia filter would typically blur out. While you can leave the mask on for up to ten minutes, the lactic acid and lemongrass extract used in the formula are potent enough to make their mark in 60 seconds or less.

Daily Wonders What Happened Last Night? Sheet Mask

'Twas the night before Thanksgiving and through your hometown, you and your high school friends drank til the bar was shut down. Though this sheet mask won't do much for your pounding headache, the hydrating serum it's steeped in will bring back any moisture left behind at last call, while the infusion of ginseng provides an instant boost in radiance.

Yes to Tomatoes Clear Skin Charcoal Mud Mask

Go ahead, indulge in that extra slice of ice cream-topped pumpkin pie. The mix of salicylic acid and charcoal in this mud-based formula will kill any pimples triggered by dairy consumption before they even surface.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair PowerFoil Mask

Your leftovers aren't the only things getting wrapped in foil. Aside from channeling Optimus Prime, this mask's metallic exterior prevents the active ingredients from escaping, allowing your skin to fully soak in the hyaluronic acid goodness.

