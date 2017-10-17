8 Face Masks to Do While Your Family Watches Football on Thanksgiving

Rest assured that the infusion of actual gold into the formula makes this pumpkin-based mask far from basic. Aside from being an essential part of your seasonal Starbucks order, pumpkin works wonders at giving dry, irritated skin some TLC, while the gold imparts an instant bright appearance.

Plus, your younger cousins are bound to get freaked out over the mask's Hannibal Lecter-esque appearance, so it's fun all around.