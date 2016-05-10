You Won’t Believe Your Eyes When…You See Zayn Malik’s Eyes 

After his Met gala robot-inspired outfit, Zayn Malik is back at it again with a very futuristic-looking new video for his track "Like I Would." And before you ask, no, Gigi Hadid isn't in it this time.

With an impressive laser show and costumes that light up in the dark, Malik's new clip will probably remind you of the adventure movie Thor, but there is one detail that may be inspired by another Hollywood classic. The singer wears a bright contact lens on his right eye that makes him look like Cyborg (The Terminator, anyone?).

VEVO

Check out the full video below:

We dig the new look, Zayn. We definitely do. We give you full permission to stare endlessly into his eyes.