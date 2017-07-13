Daily Beauty Buzz: Yara Shahidi's Burgundy Eyeliner

She may only be 17-years-old, but along with tackling race issues on Black-ish or standing up for girls' education with Michelle Obama, Yara Shahidi is on her way to becoming a force in the style and beauty realms as well. The girl isn't afraid to take a risk and make a statement with her look.

Case in point: The burgundy negative space cat-eye eyeliner Shahidi wore last night to a dinner celebrating Chanel's new Travel Diary makeup collection in Santa Monica, CA. Shahidi's makeup artist Emily Cheng used the warm shade to trace along the actress's top and bottom waterlines and extended the lines outward into a wing. Instead of filling in the flick, the pro left it as is.

RELATED: Yara Shahidi Is the Most Stylish Teenager in Hollywood

If you're just as obsessed with the unexpected twist the burgundy liner adds to summer beauty look like we are, try Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Eros ($33; chanel.com). This creamy gel pencil goes on smooth and is smudge-proof so your liner will stay intact in the heat.

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes with Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi

Shahidi rounded out her makeup with clean, fresh-faced skin and groomed brows to keep the focus all on the eyes. Her natural curls were pulled up into a high pony to complete the look.