Wax Sticks: The Easy Way to Sculpt the Best Brows of Your Life

When it comes to sculpting the perfect arches, keeping stray hairs in place can sometimes be a difficult feat. While you may have mastered the art of filling in your brows with the powder, pencil or mascara, it seems like there’s always more work to be done when it comes to taming your troublesome duo. Enter: wax sticks. These transparent, moisturizing formulas (so different from the wet, clumpy serums you're used to) sculpt and hold brows in place all day long while also creating a bold look. By opting for one of our favorites in the gallery below, you’ll be granted the best brows of your life in no time.

M-A-C Brow Finisher

This wax-based grooming tool works to create a conditioned-looking finish, while also perfectly holding brows in place all day long.

($17; maccosmetics.com)

NYX Eyebrow Shaper

With only a few strokes, this Vitamin-E infused shaper will leave your arches looking absolutely flawless.

($9; target.com)

Milani Brow Shaping Clear Wax Clear

This transparent shade is suitable for all eyebrow colors and can be paired with other Milani brow products for an even bolder look.

($5; walgreens.com)

Wet n Wild Color Icon Brow Shaper

This high-shine, moisturizing formula works to hydrate and tame eyebrows.

In a Clear Conscience ($2; drugstore.com)

Palladio Brow Fix Pencil

Thick brows can sometimes be a pain, which is why this pencil is essential to keeping them tamed. Its aloe composition leaves the brows conditioned as well.

($6; ulta.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills 'Brow Primer' Clear Wax Pencil

Along with keeping the toughest brow hairs in place, this wax stick doubles as lip liner. Its long-lasting effect calls for zero re-application.

($21; nordstrom.com)

Eylure Brow Tame and Define Wax

This definer will leave you with a polished appearance while also promoting healthy brow hair growth.

($8; ulta.com)

