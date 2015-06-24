When it comes to sculpting the perfect arches, keeping stray hairs in place can sometimes be a difficult feat. While you may have mastered the art of filling in your brows with the powder, pencil or mascara, it seems like there’s always more work to be done when it comes to taming your troublesome duo. Enter: wax sticks. These transparent, moisturizing formulas (so different from the wet, clumpy serums you're used to) sculpt and hold brows in place all day long while also creating a bold look. By opting for one of our favorites in the gallery below, you’ll be granted the best brows of your life in no time.

PHOTOS: Wax Sticks: The Easy Way to Sculpt the Best Brows of Your Life