Under Brows are the Gigi Hadid-Approved Instagram Makeup Trend You Need to Try

It seems like every day there’s a new makeup trend taking over Instagram that it’s proving difficult to keep track. Every once and awhile there will be one look that stands out from all of the myriad makeup experimentation on our feeds that makes our scrolling fingers stop. One such trend that’s recently captured our attention is the under eyebrow, a fresh way to play up your brows; a feature that helps define your face and give it character.

The under eyebrow, also known as the painted brow, is a line drawn directly under the brows and follows their natural shape. Think of it as a cat-eye for your brows and if you love glitter, another way you can subtly wear the sparkly stuff without looking as though you’ve raided your middle school Caboodle that’s still stashed in the bottom of your closet.

RELATED: These 13 Celebrities Show How Eyebrows Can Change Your Entire Face

Gigi Hadid can unofficially be credited with kick-starting the trend. Ever since the model walked the Gaimbattista Valli Fall 2016 show with a cool, shimmery silver liner traced along the bottom of her brows this past February, the number of hashtagged glittery eyebrows has quickly grown. Along with being selfie-friendly, the look is extremely easy to recreate or tweak to make it uniquely your own. Even better, it looks equally as pretty filter-free. To get the look, simply use a metallic liner or shadow pencil such as Maybelline Eyestudio Color Tattoo Concentrated Crayon in Grey Crystal ($7; ulta.com), or if you’re feeling bold, a draw on a vibrant cobalt blue line using gel eyeliner such as Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Waterproof Gel Pencil in Lustrous Sapphire ($7; ulta.com).

Before you start drawing, scroll down to see a few of our favorite takes on the trend for some serious browspiration.

RELATED: These Are the 15 Most Googled Celebrity Eyebrows Around the World

Makeup by @hailz.nz #glitterbrows #makeupartist #fashionshow #@kssmmakeup A photo posted by Haley Dayo (@hailz.nz) on May 7, 2016 at 4:37am PDT

🌙💎⭐️ GLITTERS BROWS⭐️💎🌙 make EYES👀👀 WOW!🙌⭐️💎🌙 via @lottietomlinson😘💙🙌 #MERMAIDCRUSH #glitterbrows A photo posted by DARE (@dare_dont_care) on Apr 26, 2016 at 2:01am PDT