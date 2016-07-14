A Nude Eyeshadow Palette is The Best Accessory for Your Summer Glow

Step aside smoky eyes—summer is synonymous with radiant, dewy skin, and while moody and dark shadows work well during the rest of the year, they feel a little too heavy on hot and humid days. Subtle enough to not complete with your complexion’s heavenly state, but packed with enough pigment to still make your eyes pop, a palette of nude shades is just the accessory your illuminated skin needs. From taupe to champagne shimmer, the following ten palettes contain a variety of neutral shades and finishes that will flatter every skin tone and glow.