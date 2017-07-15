9 New Eyeshadow Palettes to Get You Out of Your Summer Makeup Rut

Erin Lukas
Jul 15, 2017 @ 10:00 am

An eyeshadow palette is kind of like eating the same sad desk salad every day: eventually, you grow of it. There's no better excuse than the start of a new season to break out of your smoky eye rut and get a little (but not too) crazy with your eye makeup looks.

Instead of mixing and matching a handful of shadow pots to find your next favorite color combos, a palette does some of the work for you by curating a collection of shades that all compliment one another. Whether you love a neutral eye or want go bold with statement colors this summer, some of your favorite brands have listened to your demands and created palettes that include options you'll want in your makeup collection, no matter your style.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite new eyeshadow palettes to try this summer.

Sephora Collection Sephora PRO Warm Eyeshadow Palette 

Sephora Collection $68 SHOP NOW
Pretty Vulgar Nightingale Eyeshadow Palette 

Pretty Vulgar $35 SHOP NOW
Wet n Wild Au Natural Palette 

Wet 'n' Wild $7 SHOP NOW
Giorgio Armani Beauty Limited Edition Sunset Eye Palette

Giorgio Armani $88 SHOP NOW
Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Collection 

Too Faced $45 SHOP NOW
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-FInish Eyeshadow Palette 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $49 SHOP NOW
Ciate London Chloe Morello Pretty, Fun, & Fearless Eyeshadow Palette 

Ciate $42 SHOP NOW
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette 

Urban Decay $54 SHOP NOW
Kat Von D Shade + Light Glimmer Eye Contour Palette 

Kat Von D $49 SHOP NOW

