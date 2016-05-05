You Probably Won't Recognize Suki Waterhouse in This New Pic

Suki Waterhouse is one of the most recognizable faces thanks to her global campaigns for brands like Tom Ford and Burberry, but her latest project, whatever it is, is definitely taking a different direction.

The model shared two photos of her wearing what looks to be colored contacts, and we'll admit that we definitely did a double take. Apparently, she had to wrap herself in synthetic skin for said project — yes, there is photographic evidence of that as well.

RELATED: Important: Suki Waterhouse Dyed Her Hair Platinum

Get yo creep on A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on May 3, 2016 at 9:59pm PDT

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on May 4, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT

Come on — you have to admit she doesn't look like the same person.