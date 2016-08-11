Simone Biles's Eyeliner Game? Just as Strong as Her Gymnastics Game

Guys, full disclosure—we've fallen in love Simone Biles. Seriously. The gymnast totally stole our hearts at the Rio Olympics and it's not just because of the gold medals that she's won with her teammates. She oozes so much passion for her sport that it's just impossible not to fall in love with her. Umm, also, we're not going to lie, this is a big one—she loves glitter! Honestly, her beauty game is just as precise and elaborate as her balance beam routine, which is pretty darn precise.

Just take a look at the red, white, and blue eyeliner she recently sported along her lower lash line at the games—it's absolutely perfect, subtle, and so pretty.

Lars Baron

Laurence Griffiths

This look manages to be gorgeously blended and super exact. We can only imagine how much blending it took to get ombré star-spangled lower lash glitter liner, but we feel so blessed that it happened. Makes us want to go and dip into our glitter collection— that's the patriotic thing to do, you know.

For those of you who would like to try the look STAT, we have you covered. Here are three affordable options for each shade: YOFI Cosmetics for red, NYX Cosmetics for white, and L.A. Colors for blue.

And while we're at it, check out Biles's matching French manicure tips above. She slays, mmkay?!