Should You Use an Eye Cream or Gel? We Have The Answer

Some people may refer to crow’s feet as character lines, but we consider them the bane of our existence. Since our eyes are one of our most prominent features, if you haven’t started yet, it’s time to start giving the delicate skin area the TLC it deserves with an eye cream or gel.

“Eyelid skin is the thinnest skin in the whole body. Therefore, it becomes wrinkled, loose and even saggy earlier in age,” explains dermatologist S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, CEO, and founder of Miami Skin Institute. “Hundreds of studies have shown that using a moisturizer on any skin area is beneficial to reduction of dryness, which in the long term, leads to increase collagen production, elasticity and therefore less wrinkling and laxity. This is why everyone should use an eye cream or gel daily from an age as early as their late teens.”

RELATED: How to Determine Your Skin Type Once and for All

So what’s actually the difference between an eye cream and gel, and which product should you reach for when you’re going through your skincare routine? We’re here to demystify it for you.

An eye cream is an oil ingredient that’s suspended in a water vehicle that’s loaded with active ingredients that are gentle enough so they don’t irritate the delicate eye area. Since they provide a healthy level of hydration, Dr. Jegasothy recommends using a cream formulation if you have normal to dry skin. We love Ole Henrikson’s Total Truth Eye Cream SPF 15 ($45; sephora.com) for its vitamin-C packed formula that tightens, hydrates, and also contains SPF to protect your skin from UV/UVA rays.

As for eye gels, these gooey skincare products are typically full of non-oily substances like silicone suspended in water, and active ingredients that fight fine lines and sagging. If your complexion leans on the oily side, or you know you’re going to be sweating in the sun all day, Dr. Jegasothy suggests dabbing on an eye gel such as EltaMD Renew Eye Gel ($50; dermstore.com) This gel not only minimizes current signs of aging and prevents future ones from forming, it’s also a refreshing treat for puffy, tired eyes.