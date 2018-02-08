The Most Flattering Eye Shadow Color You’re Probably Not Wearing

Sophie Wirt
Feb 08, 2018

Step aside, smoky eyes—our go-to shadow for spring pairs perfectly with a glass of rosé. Edgy enough to wow while still feeling subtle enough for day, rose-gold shadow is the It-shade we’re adding to our daily beauty routine. New York City makeup artist Ashlee Glazer of Pucker coins it the “goldilocks” of metallic makeup because it’s “not too gold and not too silver,” so it can flatter every skin tone. Ready to glow? We’ve rounded up seven rosy pro picks to get you started.

M∙A∙C Cosmetics Pigment in Tan

This loose powder was “the original rose gold, before rose gold was cool,” says Ashlee Glazer of Pucker. Apply the product with a cushy, damp brush, which packs on the pigment in its most concentrated (i.e. metallic) form. For a more diffused shimmer, use a dry eye shadow brush (Glazer loves M∙A∙C Cosmetics 239 Eye Shader Brush, $25; nordstrom.com) to sweep the pigment across lids.

L’Oréal Infallible Eye Shadow in Amber Rush

This drugstore favorite falls on the warm side of the spectrum; it's a stellar “pinky-gold” choice if you have a deep skin tone, says Glazer. We love how the waterproof formula lasts up to 24 hours and resists melt off.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Rose Gold

“Lighter rose-gold shades are beautiful on fair skin,” says Glazer. “They can mimic the lid color and give a natural glow.” The opalescence of Laura Mercier’s version gives lids a non-frosty sheen, and the stick applicator makes tightlining a breeze.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust

Makeup pros can’t get enough of this new Tom Ford quad. The compact features four rosy shades in various finishes (matte, sheer, sparkle, and satin shimmer), so you’ll never fall into a rut. And the hues complement each other, so you always have the option to mix, match, and layer.

Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette

As if we needed another reason to love Urban Decay’s Naked palettes, Naked3 offers a myriad of show-stopping rose gold neutrals. The palette also features nudey-browns, which Glazer says are perfect for blending. Additionally, the palette offers pale, metallic pinks that can double as your highlighter.

