Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wants You to Have the Perfect Cat Eye    

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley continues to educate us on how to create red carpet-worthy beauty looks, and we have zero objections to that, by the way.

After her tutorial on the 'big supermodel blowout" that should have left you with a red carpet-worthy mane, she's showing us how to create her favorite "feline flick."

For the long version of the tutorial head to her Snapchat, but you'll need to make sure you have a few tools handy first. Namely, a black gel eyeliner, a liquid eyeliner, and, of course, a steady hand:

Feline Flick Tips! Head to my snapchat for full video of my favourite beauty look! 👻 rosiehw #RosieforAutograph #RosieMakeUp #Eyeliner A video posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on May 12, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

After you're done, you should look something like this:

Snapchat

Yes, we know, her eyes are truly mesmerizing.