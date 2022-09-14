Reese Witherspoon's Latest Sky-High Red Carpet Lashes Were Thanks to This $20 Mascara

Yes, a clean beauty mascara can be that good.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on September 14, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist Used This $20 Mascara to Give Her Ultra-Defined Lashes on the Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images/ Instagram @wellpeople/ InStyle

When Reese Witherspoon stepped onto the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Tuesday, her blue eyes popped. While a sparkling black-and-blue Armani Privé gown and neck of aquamarines and blue zircons complimented her already vibrant feature, it was the ultra-volumized lashes that made her eyes the standout in a sea of blue. Makeup artist Tracey Levy revealed Reese's secret and, as it turns out, you can get it for $20.

Reese isn't new to the world of clean beauty, and for this year's Emmys red carpet, Well People's clean Expressionist Pro Mascara was the finishing touch to her red carpet makeup look. It's also the mascara we'll be adding to our collection thanks to its plant-based ingredients that define and hydrate. Castor seed and sunflower oil condition and nourish lashes, while cellulose plant fiber works to increase their natural thickness. And when the mascara formula is used with Well People's thoughtfully crafted Expressionist Pro Mascara wand, which separates each lash, you'll achieve all-over volume with little-to-no clumping. This mascara is designed for long-wear, whether that be an evening at an awards show or (more likely) an afternoon spent in back-to-back Zoom calls.

WELL PEOPLE - Expressionist Pro Mascara
Courtesy

Shop now: $20, ulta.com and wellpeople.com

You can get the finishing touch to Reese's red carpet glam on Ulta for $20, where the clean mascara has over 700 five-star reviews. Many customers noted that Well People's Expressionist Pro Mascara was the first clean mascara to give them full lashes that lasted, with one customer writing, "Best clean mascara on the market. I got this mascara in black and it's everything I'm looking for…Nice long wearing color, good applicator, [and an] ideal consistency for layering."

Others were thrilled with the clean ingredients' ability to give lashes natural-looking volume. One customer wrote, "This mascara is amazing, not only is it natural but it makes my lashes look like falsies," while another raved about the brush: "It separates the lashes as well as gives them that dramatic, full look."

We'll take any advice from Reese, whether it's what book to read or, in this case, what mascara to wear. So when her makeup artist wowed with a clean beauty product that gives falsie-level volume, we took note and added Well People's $20 mascara to our cart.

