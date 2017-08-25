The Eyelash Growth Serum Kim Kardashian Has Been Using

Kim Kardashian has been serving up non-stop natural glam lately. And in an ad, the 36-year-old star says her new routine includes a few eyelash growth serums that are helping her skip the eyelash extensions. The recently launched product is called The Queen Pegasus 2 Step Lash Elixir Kit, and the parent company is the same one behind that FlatTummy Tea we can't seem to escape on Instagram.

Step one in the kit is The Base. This conditioner is filled with peptides and amino acids. After removing your makeup in the evening, all you have to do is make sure you focus on swiping the product along the bottom of your lash line. Kardashian says she applies step one on to her top and bottom lashes. Step two is the The Lash. Its applicator resembles a skinny mascara wand. And the formula includes a concoction of oils—like rosehip seed oil and argan kernel oil, which is combed from the root to the tip of the lashes.

Sounds good, but purchasing the kit seems like a serious commitment. It's offered as a subscription service, and the website says, "Unless you cancel, in about four weeks from today, and about every 4 weeks after that, you will receive a new supply of The Base and The Lash, and we will charge $49.00 (USD) to the payment card you provide at the time of each shipment, along with any related shipping charges."

We haven't heard any reviews that weren't ads just yet, so the verdict is still out on this one.